FO summons Indian diplomat over LoC ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a protest against the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) a day earlier.

According to FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, 37-year-old Muhammad Shafi, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries as a result of indiscriminate Indian firing.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In five months into 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the targeting of civilians by the Indian forces, Farooqui underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the de facto and are a threat to regional peace and security.