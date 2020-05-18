Defensive Javed Jabbar shows receipt of Sajji that he had at Bolan Restaurant, Karachi in ‘76

Former caretaker minister Javed Jabbar produced a receipt from the famous Bolan Restaurant in Karachi from 1976 to show his decades-long involvement with Balochistan issues in response to criticism at his being appointed to represent the province in the upcoming NFC negotiations.

“Here, we see here the most Baloch dish possible, from a restaurant with the most Baloch name possible,” said Jabbar. “If that doesn’t validate my right on the council, then I don’t know what will.”

“Furthermore, I was also picked up once in a vehicle with tinted windows back in the day, further making me like one of the Baloch people,” he said passionately. “Of course it was my friend Ahmer’s car and Shahid and Sumera were with him and we were going to a beach party but I didn’t know whose party!”

“I feel more than qualified to represent both the Quetta Commissionerate and the Princely States of the Balochistan States Union,” he said, before an aide whispered something in his ear.

“What? It’s a province now? When? 1970? Ah, well, I seem to have some reading and catching up to do,” he said to the gathered reporters. “See you all the press conference at the NFC meeting!”