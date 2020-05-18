Covid and climate

Climate change in the world can be caused by various activities. when climate change occurs, the temperature of the earth increases automatically.when temperature rises, it may cause different changes on earth. With dozens of more countries enforcing lockdown in response to the pandemic, a wide range of indicators shows how to transport use, electricity demand and industrial activity are being cut. Yet there have been few attempts, thus far, to quantify the consequences for global CO2 emissions for example in the past few decades in Pakistan the severe change in temperature and result is more drought, or intense rain, as well as more frequent and severe heat values oceans or warming and becoming more acidic, glaciers are melting, and sea levels are rising. But during the current situation, COVID 19 has played an important role to maintain the temperature of the earth. Because there is no air pollution on the earth, there is a neat and clean environment all over the world, no factory, no industries, are working.so our ozone layer comes to a good position.

Arslan Khan

Rawalpindi