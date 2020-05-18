I was confused and little bewildered to read the news that Imran Khan announced that it is time to build the Bhasha Dam. This project was first launched by Gen. Pervez Musharraf in 2007. He allocated funds for this project and WAPDA started acquiring land. However, the project never saw the light of the day after this step. After his exit from power, the new government shelved the plan. Later, in 2013, the PMLN government decided to resurrect this project and yet again funds were allocated to build the Bhasha dam. and funds were allocated. The WAPDA once again started work on newly named Diamer Bhasha dam, but the government failed in acquiring the land. Now, yet again the current government, which has dismal record of achieving anything, has allocated RS 442 billion for the Diamer Bhasha dam. I hope and pray that the third time is a charm and the project move ahead in full force.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad