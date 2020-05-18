Archeology dept announces to renovate old temples, gurdwaras in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Department of Archeology and Museum on Monday announced it is taking steps to promote religious tourism through the renovation of old temples and gurdwaras in Islamabad.

According to an official of the department, the decision was taken keeping in view the large number of religious audience which visits the historical places.

The official said that the department was responsible to maintain five archeological sites in federal capital included Ban Faquarian Buddhist Stupa, Shah Alla Ditta Caves, Rawat Fort, Pharwala Fort and Sarai Khurboza while other sites were administratively under provincial control.

He added respective provinces were taking major steps for protection of all such sites.

He said that the federal and provincial archeological departments were protecting 403 national heritage sites and monuments across the country to encourage religious tourism.