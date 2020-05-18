ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tests positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it emerged on Monday. He is 81-year-old.

The news was confirmed by KP MPA Samar Bilour, who said that the former minister was quite unwell for the past two days and was tested after showing symptoms. She added that the former minister was feeling better now and has been quarantined at his house.

Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has been tested Positive for the Covid-19, he has completely isolated himself and taking all the precautionary measures.

Everyone is requested to pray for his speedy recovery. — Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) May 18, 2020

Bilour’s family is considering shifting him to a private hospital.