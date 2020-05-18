﻿ ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tests positive for Covid-19 - Pakistan Today

ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tests positive for Covid-19

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 36 mins ago)

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it emerged on Monday. He is 81-year-old.

The news was confirmed by KP MPA Samar Bilour, who said that the former minister was quite unwell for the past two days and was tested after showing symptoms. She added that the former minister was feeling better now and has been quarantined at his house.

Bilour’s family is considering shifting him to a private hospital.



Related posts

*

*

Top