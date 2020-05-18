Another wheat crisis?

Consumers suffer the most

Flour mill owners of Punjab, KP and Balochistan decided to go on a complete strike yesterday due to procurement restrictions being created by their respective provincial governments. That the PTI is in power in all three provinces except for Sindh where no such problems have been reported, speaks to the incompetence and lack of acceptable governance in even the simplest of matters. According to mill owners, district officials had failed to provide adequate amounts of wheat to the millers while not allowing them to purchase from the open market making it uneconomical to continue processing the commodity to meet demand. In Punjab, mills have been raided and sealed and their stocks confiscated by the food department while in Sindh there were no restrictions on buying and storing. With only one week left in the wheat procurement season before a 6-day Eid break, the Punjab Food department faces a purchasing shortfall of 1 million tonnes. As provinces attempt to manage the situation, a ban on interprovincial supply of flour has been imposed, further exacerbating shortage of the crucial commodity.

Open market prices of wheat, owing to high demand from millers unable to secure supply from the government, have already risen. None of the mills, at least those who have flour stock ready for market, will sell at a loss or undercut the market as there is significant cartelisation in the industry. In the end it will be the consumer that has to foot the extra bill. The government’s mismanagement and lack of planning causing a price hike amidst the on-going Covid-19 pandemic that has significantly reduced household budgets while people are fasting, is simply criminal. Investigation of last year’s sugar and wheat crisis has not even been concluded and it seems a new flour scandal is already waiting to be probed. With mill owners keeping their operations suspended until an agreement is reached, there will be a sharp reduction of supply in the market across all three provinces, which will drive prices further upwards than they have already gone. It is crucial that negotiating teams from all provinces reach an immediate understanding with the large flour mills to avoid placing an unnecessary burden on consumers.