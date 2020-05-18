AJK suspends lockdown exemptions as cases surge

As coronavirus cases continue to increase on Sunday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider suspended all lockdown exemptions granted earlier and said that the new policy would remain in effect for the next two weeks.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the AJK PM took the decision in the wake of an “escalating spread of coronavirus in the region and dangerous levels of increase in the number of patients”.

According to the new policy which became effective immediately midnight, shops for basic necessities and medical stores were to remain open at preset times.

The AJK premier also appealed to the people to cooperate, saying the directives were merely safety and precautionary measures taken to safeguard everyone from the pandemic. Transport was to remain suspended as well and no one should step out of their home unnecessarily, he added.

“The current situation does not warrant that people go out for Eidul Fitr shopping. Celebrate Eid simply,” Haider stressed.