After relaxations in the lockdown

Government’s cynical view of human life

Epidemics cannot be overcome through subjective notions but only through scientific methods. What is more, they require an early recognition of the immensity of the danger and immediate action. Countries like China, South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand took instant measures without wasting time by enforcing lockdowns, aggressively testing and firmly implementing SOPs. They succeeded in controlling the spread of the virus, thus saving tens of thousands of lives. Within weeks they ended the lockdown and emerged as winners. European countries and the US dilly-dallied, delayed the action and lost the fight.

The leadership in Pakistan flip-flopped, opposed the lockdown, then allowed it, then again opposed it and finally announced the easing of the lockdown. Consequently after nine days of relaxations, the country had 2,000 new cases in one day. The federal government has announced a number of SOPs but has displayed a bizarre half-heartedness in their enforcement, leading one to doubt if it was really convinced about their need. As a cynical Asad Umar put it the current average death rate from Covid-19 is only 720 a month while 4,000 die in a month of traffic accidents. Pooh-poohing the countries that succeeded in stopping the advance of coronavirus and saving many, he said that the disease re-emerged after restrictions were eased. He forgot that this happened on a much smaller scale and at a time when the governments could suppress it in a shorter period.

Thanks to the carefree attitude of the PTI government, soon after the announcement of relaxation, the general public concluded that the danger, if it had ever existed, was over for good. The streets in big cities saw a bumper-to-bumper flow of vehicles. The markets were flooded with men, women and children, pushing one another, with only a small percentage wearing masks and none maintaining social distance. Parts of a few markets were sealed for a few hours as ‘punishment’. The overcrowding continued unhindered.

The SC has ordered the provincial governments to open the shopping malls also. The court has also made the provincial governments rather than the business concerns responsible for enforcing the SOPs. It remains to be seen if the governments can manage this through whatever law enforcement agencies are under their control.