274 students stranded in Wuhan return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight on Monday brought back students trapped in Wuhan, China due to the coronavirus pandemic to Pakistan. The 274 students have since been put under quarantine for 48 hours.

According to details, the returning students were medically examined thrice by the Chinese authorities and 16 students who showed symptoms of fever were off-loaded from the flight. On arriving in Islamabad, the students were re-examined and tested by a medical team at the airport. Even before the flight, all students were checked for fever inside the plane.

The returning students have been shifted to two hotels and a quarantine center at Katas College Chakwal for a period of 48 hours.

Meanwhile, another special PIA flight carrying Pakistanis stranded in the United States has returned as well. PIA flight PK-8712 brought back 250 passengers to Lahore from the US.