How will COVID-19 define our world?

The world changes irrevocably

By: Noor Aftab

Pandemics among other calamities have re-shaped the core of faith, politics and economic structure of societies for millennia. Fear grips nations across the world as the death toll rises on an exponential basis, and much of the global population remains under lockdown. Our generation may be more fortunate than its predecessors. Living in the digital age, many are in a better position to face these shutdowns given their heavy dependence on technology.

Few things can be said with certainty nowadays, but in spite of technology, we are not past such disasters. In a war-ridden world increasingly divided along ethno-nationalist lines, no one anticipated such an outbreak.

Infectious diseases may prove to be as big or perhaps a greater risk for millions of lives rather than wars in the coming age. Ordinary capitalist logic dictates no one cares, the corporate sector only responds to market signals. Short-term profit goals often absolve actors of responsibility for long-term consequences. “The invisible hand” has abandoned its most loyal followers, highlighting a need to revisit the free market doctrine.

According to Bill Gates, endemics like Ebola should have served as early indications and pushed authorities to prepare. Institutions like WHO are struggling to maintain their credibility as the international body is equipped to monitor, not prepare for, these pandemics.

The pandemic is rewriting international relations, as countries turn their attention inward and struggle to save citizens and their economies.

Our future depends on today’s decisions we make today. Should any country choose nationalistic isolation over internationalism? Nationalism may sentence Mankind to virtual extinction.

Cooperation is a must to eliminate the virus. Accurate disclosure of information is absolutely crucial. Such updates would ensure that countries restrict travelling accordingly and test incoming travellers from affected regions. Exchange of medical equipment, medication and trained personnel is also necessary. International and regional organizations like the UN and EU have to step up efforts.

Responses are determining many political fates. Trump’s frustration regarding his suffering popularity is pretty obvious. For others, it proved a blessing. The relatively low number of positive cases in India is proving a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose popularity suffered from the mass protests against the Citizenship Act.

Will this pandemic accelerate the shift of global dominance from West to East? Some are saying China has already won. This isn’t so much a battle of democracy versus dictatorships, but efficient governance and the level of public trust in governments. The “West” as a brand has suffered a severe blow while East Asian countries are serving as a model for the world.

Some of the biggest success stories came from China and South Korea. And this would due to surveillance technology. Mobile applications were used to track citizens’ movement, and even their body temperatures.

Years ago, such technology may only have been deemed suitable for tracing criminals. One of the biggest future compromises is the right to privacy, a battle the common man was already losing. There is no escaping the emergence of big governments worldwide even in liberal democracies.

Likes nations, individuals practicing social distancing are looking inwards for answers. While scientists all over the world strive to develop a viable treatment, people are encouraged to strengthen their inner selves, boost their immune systems and maintain good mental health.

We may emerge soon, but how will we deal with other looming dangers that are emerging because of efforts hitherto to destroy the planet? Humanity has attempted to tame and conquer Nature. With the effects of climate change now observable everywhere, the credibility of humanity’s invincibility has come under serious question.

This virus serves as a quick reminder that nature can catch up easily. Microbes can wreak unimaginable havoc. Other man-made disasters are yet to unfold. Climate change is not just a threat anymore; it is a reality that cannot be ignored. Self-serving profiteers in fossil fuel industries and enabling political leadership need to be held accountable.

Going “back to normal” does not make sense because things were not normal as they were. The emergency mode is difficult to maintain, as people are not scared to see their loved ones suffer immediately because of climate change compared to the fear around the coronavirus. But there will be a lot of suffering unless preparations are made. Neo-liberal capitalist dogma will fail to save us from impending disaster.

We must reevaluate our relationship with nature. If we do not change the way we behave with other living beings like animals, we will continue to face similar crises.

Many have asserted that Religion, as we know it, is in grave danger as many places of worship have been deserted. But at times like this that even those usually disconnected from God, find solace in prayer.

The onset of Corona has accelerated the digital revolution. The digital economy is thriving whereas traditional businesses are suffering. Wherever possible, working from home may become a norm even convenient, like for working mothers.

Unfortunately, not many will escape the inevitable economic crunch. Millions worldwide may be left unemployed. Not everyone can work from home, given poor Internet facilities and the lack of proper privacy at home. Distance learning can also never replace a college experience.

While countries are worried about delaying opening economies to avoid the crippling after-effects, some adjustments will have to be made to restart businesses. Organizations are coming up with different solutions such as allotting days for specific employees to come to work to comply with social distancing norms. Countries that experienced the first wave are experiencing a second, are operating on a circuit breaker model; something the rest may have to follow until a medical breakthrough.

How will human interaction change? What when the lockdowns end? The pandemic has already changed us. There may be a new normal. It may become second nature to avoid shaking hands or hugging loved ones. Sanitation and hygiene standards will become stricter.

Online communication has already seen an unprecedented spike. Reconnecting with acquaintances and distant family members, who are experiencing the same dilemma as them, seems to provide comfort to many.

Gratitude towards other people is growing as new heroes emerge in times of hardship. A common enemy is forcing people across the world to unite and look past their differences.

What the world needs right now is responsible leadership that understands that a decision in one place directly affects the other end of the globe. Humanity will do a great service to itself in developing a symbiotic relationship with Nature in order to survive.