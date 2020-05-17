Waiting for PM’s directive to resume train services: minister

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that he can order trains to resume operations by Tuesday but the department is “waiting for Prime Minister Imran Khan to say yes first”.

The Pakistan Railways on March 24 suspended the operation of all its passenger trains throughout the country in view of the fast-spreading coronavirus, further reducing options for commuters.

The minister said that if the decision to resume train operations is not made by Tuesday, it will not be possible for the ministry to make people observe standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Rashid said that hordes of people were waiting to visit their families on Eid-ul-Fitr. The minister said that trains will be overcrowded if they do not start functioning by this week.

He announced that ticket prices will also be reduced by 50-60 per cent once trains resume operations, even though the move will land the ministry in a loss.