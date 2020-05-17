The USA: a complexed nation

The USA today is a self-proclaimed global ruler, a superpower of thuggery, thievery, butchery, and deceit. The destructive nature of the US establishment is deep-rooted far into its medulla oblongata. The country came into existence through this conduct, where the low-life society-rejected hunger-riddled criminals, shipped off from different impoverished quarters of Europe, first massacred the local native Indians in their holy lands of refuge and then looted the entire world by conspiring on the basis of cruel governance, revenge, and lies, to portray themselves as saviours and to accumulate enormous wealth. To understand this, one must comprehend the inferiority complexes afflicting this relatively new and war-hungry nation.

The USA, in comparison to the ruling dynasties of the past and present, is nothing more than an infant. All other dynasties ruled for centuries by way of conquests and, over time, they somewhat perfected the rules of governance, models of operation, and orders of the system. The bratty brash behaviour of the US establishment is analogous to the new-money Emiratis with their lavish spending, gold Rolexes, and expensive art pieces, as well as the minimal mental development of its populace and over-reliance on expatriate professionals. The only difference being that the USA pinches the wealth with blatant disregard to international council consent and captures overseas natural resources on false pretenses, a trait of an inebriate mobster with a pistol; and by ominous passport conversions of desperately needed intellect. This bourgeois mindset is the US immigrant establishment’s most deep-seated insecurity. Hence, they lie not because it is in their interest but because it is in their nature to be treacherous, malevolent, and vile.

Before WWI, America was non-existent in the global stage as the country was deeply entrenched in its nomadic warfare of the Wild West of gun-slinging hillbillies, bog-Irish mobsters, guinea godfathers, kraut kapos wanderers, cubiche drug-runners, peckerwood racists, war-riddled gooks, deprived Apaches, whiskey-bootlegging cowboys, and whitey slave-masters. A mash-up of such felonious characters in mass migration to a continent forms the roots of the grand US society of today. This is precisely why the USA has always been at war since its inception. Even during WWII, had it not been for the British and the Soviet war efforts, the Americans on their own would have been slaughtered on the beaches of Normandy much before nearing Berlin. Factually, the USA has never won the military side, but only the hyperbolic statements and jingoistic propaganda side, of any war fought outside its territory. The dynamics of killing helpless Native Indians as opposed to battle-hardened Afghan Mujahedeen and Iraqi rebel forces is different. This is precisely why Zalmay Khalilzad is now desperately fishing for regional support to broker the US exit from the region.

Americans are oblivious to the ground realities of the nations they wage wars against. They excite the media machinery with White House press conferences, fake news, Hollywood screenplays, and unintelligible intelligence reports based on wild assumptions to justify their actions. Phrases like ‘axis of evil’, ‘WMDs’, ‘trade center bombers’, ‘Islamic terrorism’, ‘threats to the American people’, and so on, are synonymous with keeping the public in constant fear of death. Even the supposedly democratically elected Presidents are puppets in the hands of the establishment. On the face of it, they exude confidence as saviours of humanity and realms, but actually, they cover up their heinous war crimes and theft of foreign assets. These conjuring tricks of the so-called Big Brother are a globally-spread organized crime syndicate, which amasses affluence while projecting fear. The US establishment’s veto in the UN Security Council resolution on the global truce in wars during the covid-19 pandemic is a testament to their prowling and confrontational behaviour.

What the US establishment does not fathom is that alike to the ruling dynasties in history, there is an ultimate end to any rise. Even after centuries of despotic self-rule and absorption of communist, Marxist, socialist, and capitalistic ideologies, these states still disintegrated. So how will the USA keep its unification of states alive when the USSR could not? By holding on to the Sixth and pleading the Fifth Amendment of the founding fathers’ constitution? The only exception being the Zionist state of Israel, whose sole existence came into effect when the Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jewish lobbies flaunted billions in the face of the Senators and Congressman in Washington. So, what friends does the US establishment have? Sadly, none. Countries bow to or trade with the USA because of its large consumer base or fear of its burgled-cash-built military arsenal. But even these conditions only go so far. Covid-19 has shown the world that even if you are a rich, healthy narcissist, your belongings cannot save you. Therefore, the blame on China for the virus is political face-saving for the upcoming elections. The enormous Chinese debts will still have to be paid back, and the hyped military action against China will never happen. In the worst-case scenario, Chinese retaliation will be enough to make the USA disunited and stateless.

The US establishment habitually treats every problem, local or global, as a Hollywood movie with extreme emotion and an Armageddon situation, which only action hero Bruce Willis can solve by the ultimate sacrifice of blowing himself up for the greater good. This mantra applies to every aspect of US life, be it baseball, or natural disasters. The commercial and capitalistic prospects are never lost in any translation, and the braggadocio’s siren is at maximum volume. A living testament is the WTC plane strike, where US lives were sadly lost, and the US establishment’s wrath in response was barbaric and unfathomable. This biblical liberator has never fallen short in inciting hate, overthrowing governments, blackmailing or corrupting officials, targeting kilfourth lings through privately-hired mercenaries such as Academi, a.k.a Blackwater, lobbying media for underhanded scheming and running proxy wars in other countries.

The establishment’s boasting of the USA’s being the world’s best country, and a model, is far from true. Globally, America is 28th in literacy, 38th in life expectancy, 33rd in infant mortality, fourth in median household income, the labour force and exports, 27th in healthcare, 45th in business potential and 15th in quality of life but it’s the 1st in the number of incarcerated citizens per capita and in defense funding. Even the US covid-19 death count has exposed the weaknesses of the country. This only justifies the argument that the the US mindset has been criminal over the years. So, it was never the greatest, but always a complex-riddled haggis of a nation.

This bogus brawny attitude of the US establishment is its own worst enemy with the White House compromised more internally than Russia ever could. It is a wailing prayer of the global community that the Americans would grow out of their insecurities and maintain sanity for the sake of universal peace. As the bible says “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (16:18).