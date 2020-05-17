Two youth martyred, Indian soldier killed in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Doda district of Jammu region in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Sunday.

Indian police, however, claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with the troops in Posta-Potra area of Gundana, 26 kilometer from Doda town.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack during the operation in the same area. Indian Army Spokesperson, Lt Col Devender Anand claimed that the soldier was killed during a gun battle, which broke out between Indian troops and Mujahidin. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Manoj Sheeri said that the operation is underway in the area.