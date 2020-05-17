Transportation opened

In recent address by Prime minister Imran Khan he has ordered that transportation all around Pakistan must be opened because if the transportation is closed it will bring hardship and suffering to the poor and low class of our society. Without transportation services they cannot get to their jobs and without getting to their jobs they will not earn money to feed their families. Although the step is taken with good intention by the government but it will increase the risk of spreading of Corona virus in the country which is more dangerous then losing jobs. I hope the government comes up with a proper plan to counter this issue.

Asim Khan

Islamabad