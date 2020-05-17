SOPs violation to result in closure of entire market, govt warns traders

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday warned traders that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were violated, the entire marketplace would be closed instead of individual shops.

The warning came during a meeting held to discuss administrative issues over the implementation of SOPs as the province eased its lockdown and allowed markets to reopen. The meeting was held after it was observed that the safety guidelines are not being followed across the province.

The meeting, which was presided over by provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, also had Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique in attendance.

The meeting also decided to allow worship in churches to resume from next Sunday.