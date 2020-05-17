How to solve the water crisis in our country?

Acute water shortage will befall Pakistan around 2025, according to the authorities. Steps need to be taken to prevent the said crisis down to road in Pakistan. Since Pakistan is an agricultural country, most of the water is used without any concern in agriculture sector by farmers. Dip technology_ used in Israel’s agricultural system to save water_ ought to be utilized by our farmers. Charges_ units like electricity, be charged for the use of water on automobiles by service vendors. Home use of water must be charged by authorities like electricity. Students from the very school level be made cognizant of the importance and shortage of water in Pakistan. Incumbent government must sleep on the building of new dams to store rainwater. Programmes and seminaries be conducted to make the masses aware of the seemingly evitable grave situation. The religious scholars be advised to educate people about the prudent use of water in daily life. And last but not least, the unchecked population be controlled.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan