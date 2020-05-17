Shibli rebuts rumours regarding governor’s rule in provinces

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday rebutted the rumours circulating in social media regarding the governor’s rule in the provinces.

The minister said this is propaganda of ‘anti-state elements’. He said at a time when the government is making extensive and successful efforts to overcome corona and resolve other issues, some miscreants are trying to distract the government’s attention by circulating such rumours.

He said that the government is opting selective lockdown policy to remove pressure from daily-wage workers and labour community, adding complete lockdown is not a feasible option for the poor segments of society.

He said that the people are exhibiting non-cooperating behaviour during lockdown. The minister said that the government could go for strict measures to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protecting the people from coronavirus pandemic.

To a question about the accountability process, he said the PTI government came into power for carrying out accountability against corrupt elements to eliminate corruption from the society. Faraz made it clear that PTI government had zero tolerance on the corruption issue.