PPP demands withdrawal of illegal notification of 10th NFC

–Nafisa Shah says PM Imran’s ‘confused policies’ led to over 850 deaths across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah on Sunday rejected the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) and asked for the “illegal” notification issued in this regard to be withdrawn.

The government recently notified the constitution of the 10th NFC as the five-year period of the previous NFC ended in April and the ones before that remained inconclusive for differences between the Centre and the provinces.

While the 8th and 9th NFC remained inconclusive, the revenue distribution mechanism set under the 7th NFC Award given by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in 2010 would be extended to the new NFC.

Surprisingly, in the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the new NFC, there were additions of a few terms which were not part of the previous commissions. According to the new ToRs, the Centre would charge the provinces defence and disaster management as well.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) media office in Islamabad with other party leaders, she said that lawmakers came from great distances to attend the special session of the National Assembly (NA) on Covid-19 but the “irresponsible” prime minister was missing from the session.

She also said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the session but the treasury benches started mad-mouthing the party and Sindh government for taking appropriate measures in time.

She further said that so far over 850 Covid-19 deaths have been reported and the number of patients has reached 40,000 and “our handsome prime minister has lifted the lockdown”. She added said that it is ironic that the nation is fighting Covid-19 but the premier is watching 90 episodes of a drama.

The PPP leader said that this government has announced numerous financial amnesty schemes just to benefit its cronies. Referring to PM Imran’s sister Aleema Khan, she said that the first beneficiary of the first amnesty scheme was “Aleema Baji”.

She rejected the 10th NFC and said that NFC is awarded through Article 161 and 162 of the Constitution. The illegal notification of 10th NFC should be withdrawn, she demanded.

Palwasha Khan said that Murad Saeed is a jester who cracks jokes all the time. She said that the government is frightened of Covid-19 and is not combating it. She also said that if the government narrative is that we have to live with this virus then what is the purpose of this government. She added that instead of providing employment to the people, PM Imran has made 18 million people unemployed due to his failed economic policies.