Politics and Covid-19

I want to take your attention to the most important issue which nowadays we are seeing and observing. Political parties and their leaders in this disastrous situation of COVID-19. Despite the whole world and all nations are United in this situation, our political parties and opposition leaders are blaming the government for each and every move which they make for the betterment of our country and people. They are supposed to support the government and their policies in such a disastrous situation but they blame them every day for their every move. The opposition are supposed to help the government and unite not to blame them. Because united we can beat this deadly disease but if we start blaming games, we will lose this fight against this deadly disease. So we have to unite and fight this disease before it’s too late for us.

Arslan khan

Rawalpindi