Passing the buck

Anomalies of the 10th NFC

Amidst the scourge of exponentially spreading coronavirus, the president has found the time to announce the constitution of the tenth National Finance Commission (NFC). This was perhaps a constitutional obligation.

In recent weeks the eighteenth amendment- the fount of devolution and additional provincial autonomy under the 1973 constitution- is being portrayed as the mother of all evils. The federal government’s spokesmen blame the amendment for preventing the federal government to evolve a seamless approach on how to tackle the pandemic.

Another myth that has perhaps been deliberately created is that thanks to the consensual amendment, somehow the federal government does not have enough resources to meet our ever-increasing defence needs. Even the military leadership has been complaining about the amendments in close meetings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has endorsed this notion hook, line and sinker. It suits his perennial narrative of blaming alleged or real malfeasance of past governments for his own failures and shortcomings. To be fair the past government as well as the present failed to achieve the revenue targets stipulated in the seventh NFC Award.

For example, the tax to GDP ratio was to be increased by at least 1 percent every year to meet additional expenses and defray the loss to the centre owing to increased share of the provinces under the award.

The government has tried to take the easy way out. It knows that tinkering with the eighteenth amendment is not possible in the absence of having the necessary two-thirds majority in the parliament to amend the constitution.

The constitution can only be amended through consensual politics. But in the backdrop of the present trust deficit between the PTI government and the opposition, this is too much to ask for.

Hence the relatively easy route of constituting the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) has been adopted. However, its composition and TORs (terms of reference) are ominous. For example, for the first time, amidst the list of discussions, a new subject has been added under which the Centre wants provinces to be burdened with additional fiscal responsibilities.

Under the new NFC a formula is to be evolved to, “explore ways to reduce losses of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and agreeing on a mechanism for sharing these losses between the federal government and the provincial governments.”

This is a classic case of the federal government conveniently passing the buck to the provinces for its own incompetence. If the Centre has consistently failed to raise revenue through taxes why should the provinces pay for this?

Similarly, successive federal governments consistently failed to privatize loss making enterprises like PIA, Railways and the Steel Mills (amongst others). This costs the exchequer a whopping Rs5 billion rupees a year. Why should the provinces be made to pay?

SOEs have been haemorrhaging the exchequer for decades. But no government worth its salt- under pressure from labour unions and vested interests amongst the bureaucracy- were able to privatize them.

Under the seventh NFC award, by virtue of giving a bigger pie to the provinces, the Centre was mandated to increase its revenues. Increasing the tax to GDP by at least one per cent a year seemed quite doable.

But it did not happen. The tax to GDP ratio that was around 9 per cent at that time obstinately remains the same. Had it increased as envisaged, it should have been 19 per cent by now.

According to conservative estimates this would have added at least 4.4 trillion rupees a year to the federal kitty. Along with the present 4 trillion this would have been more than sufficient to meet its needs after giving the provinces their due share.

Our successive federal governments simply lacked the will to increase taxation or to decrease their burgeoning expenses. The PML-N government believed in lower taxes. In fact, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in favour of a flat tax of 10 percent.

The CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) was a boon for the Sharif government as it enabled them to borrow relatively cheap money to be spent on grandiose infrastructure projects while managing 5.8 per cent GDP growth.

Now, with the pandemic further pummelling an already battered economy, we are looking at a negative growth during the next financial year.

The nub of the problem is neither the NFC award nor the eighteenth amendment but failure of successive governments to increase the size of the economic pie.

Instead of whining about the eighteenth amendment the federal government should set its own house in order. Even before the pandemic, the economy was in dire straits. Now it will take a herculean effort even to set the ball rolling.

The share of the provinces cannot be reduced from its present 57.5 per cent under the constitution. Previously this was 50 percent.

According to a study, the resource impact on the federal government owing to the NFC award is less than one per cent. Perhaps the only way out is to build a consensus on a workable economic accord with all stakeholders including the military leadership instead of chasing mirages.

The Sindh government has rejected composition of the NFC declaring it as unconstitutional. In a letter to the prime minister the chief minister Murad Ali Shah stating that the advisor on finance cannot head the Commission under the constitution.

Shah, like his colleague senator Raza Rabbani, is right. Shaukat Tarin chaired the seventh NFC commission as finance minister during the past PPP government in 2009.

While being interviewed on my television news program, Tarin told me that like Hafeez Sheikh, he too was advisor on finance to the then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. In order to head the commission, he was elected as a senator in order to become federal minister for finance.

Unfortunately, the federal government despite having so many legal eagles on its payroll is not privy to sound legal advice. The very composition of the Commission being brought into question makes it controversial even before it has set up shop.

The inclusion of Senator Javed Jabbar as member of the tenth NFC from Balochistan has also been criticised. His lack of qualification and experience in finance, it is being argued, make him unsuitable for the post.

Independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar-Lasbela Mohammad Aslam Bhootani bemoaned how CM Balochistan could not find a single expert from a population of 10.3 million to plead Balochistan’s case in the NFC.

Hafeez Sheikh should be appointed as finance minister in order to remove this constitutional anomaly. For that the government will have to manage a Senate seat for him. Otherwise the composition of the Commission is bound to be challenged in the apex court.