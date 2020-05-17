Education is one of the critical sector particularly affected by coronavirus. The ongoing pandemic caused an unprecedented crisis within all affected countries. Like Pakistan educational institutions remain to be closed and students and teachers are at crossroads over online education. It is obviously true that the quality of education is not much progress in Pakistan and in the era of COVID-19 the consequences have been more outrageous. Due to the schools closure educators are worried about students falling behind. This period of remote learning, In most of the areas in Pakistan online education is not proceeded at all. Such students are likely to live in low-income households which means less money for support in th home, such as tutoring computers and internet . So how can students learn properly if they won’t access to Internet and good facilities. Pakistan is already suffering from a severe learning crisis which is grave. Therefore the authorities should work up to encourage proper online learning education in neglected areas where education is not focused during these difficult times.

Barkatullah

Turbat