Modi’s RSS-inspired doctrine on IOK very clear: PM

–Imran says India levelling false allegations against Pakistan to set a pretext for a false flag operation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extremist doctrine inspired by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was very clear on occupied Kashmir, where the people had been subjected to worst human rights violations and deprived of their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In series of tweets, the prime minister mentioned the relentless oppressive and inhuman tactics, Modi’s government was pursuing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) through illegal annexation and brutal use of force.

“Modi’s RSS-inspired doctrine on IOJK very clear: First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self determination by illegal annexation of an Occupied territory. Second, treat them as less than human by a three-pronged approach: one, trying to crush them with brute force incl (including) using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; & three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris esp (especially) youth & isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links,” he said.

The prime minister once again reminded the world community that India was trying to paint Kashmiris’ just struggle for self-determination as terrorism and by levelling false allegations against Pakistan which could be used as pretext to launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world’s attention from state sponsored terrorism in IOK being perpetrated by Modi’s government.

“Third, by trying to show Kashmiris’ right to struggle for self determination guaranteed in UNSC Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan – to create opp for a false flag operation against Pak while detracting world attention away from Indian state terrorism in IOJK,” he added.

On May 6, PM Imran had warned the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation against Pakistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister had rejected the baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across the Line of Control (LoC), saying that it was a continuation of India’s dangerous agenda of a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. “I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan,” he had stated.

The PM had said that the indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation was a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation against Kashmiris. “The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks,” he had stressed.

He had urged upon the international community to “must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace and security in South Asia”.

The prime minister’s statement came days after a flurry of allegations from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General MM Naravane claiming the presence of so-called “terrorist launch-pads” in Azad Kashmir and infiltration bids.

In an interview with a local media outlet on May 4, General Narvane had claimed that Pakistan was still following its “myopic” and “limited” agenda of “pushing terrorists” into occupied Kashmir, saying that India would “respond appropriately with precision” unless the neighboring country “gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism”.

While the world fights the coronavirus pandemic, IOK has been under a state of strict lockdown for the past nine months to quell the justified outrage of the people of the region after revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave them the status of a semi-autonomous state, which was successfully operationalised in October last year.

Despite multiple calls from human rights groups and Western countries to ease restrictions, there is still no freedom of movement, a communications blackout persists and widespread detentions of politicians, business leaders and residents of occupied Kashmir continue unabated.