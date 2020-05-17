Masks are necessary!

In recent address by government officials from the health ministry. The government issued a notification which has made masks necessary for the people to wear when they go outside. This is a step that must have been imposed by the government in weeks back when Corona infected people were not that much as they are today. There must be high fine for those people who go outside without masks. They should be punished strictly because they’re not just risking their own lives but the lives of thousands of others. This step by the government should be appreciated.

Rimsha Bashir

Islamabad