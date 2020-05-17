Islamabad mayor suspended over corruption allegations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday suspended Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz over corruption allegations.

The interior ministry issued a notification after federal cabinet gave the approval to remove Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz from the post in this regard.

Sheikh Anser is accused of alleged misappropriation of funds by awarding a contract for inter-city bus service to a company of his choice. He is a close friend of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and was elected as the capital’s mayor in 2016.

It must be noted that Local Government Commission (LGC) on Friday recommended suspending Sheikh Anser on account of misuse of powers.

An important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan on this matter.

During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor of Islamabad. After the commission members’ voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the mayor to the interior ministry.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited bids from construction firms through advertisement in newspapers to initiate the process for construction of Malal Bridge at Lehtarar Road.

This will be the second development project by the CDA on Lehtarar Road.

Construction of 700 meters’ dual road near PINSTEC is also part of the project. Construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtarar Road is already in process.

Lehtarar Road was dualised in 2007 and 2008 however, two important bridges – Burma Bridge and Malal Bridge – were not constructed that time resulting in traffic congestion on road as regular feature causing problems for the local population. People of the area were demanding construction of both bridges for a long time.

Being sensitive to the situation, the CDA administration started construction work at Burma Bridge earlier this year and has now initiated the process for construction of Malal Bridge. At its completion, the project will bring ease in the lives of the local population.