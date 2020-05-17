IPL 2020 could be staged if T20 World Cup is postponed: Mark Taylor

MELBOURNE: Australia’s former cricketer Mark Taylor has said that the possible postponement of the T20 World Cup could make room for the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Channel Nine Sports reported.

Taylor reasoned that the logistical hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cause the International Cricket Council (ICC) to call off the 15-team tournament.

Therefore, this would grant the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the desired window to host the lucrative T20 tournament as travel would be upon players rather than the boards.

“I think that’s the most likely scenario (postponement of T20 World Cup) because 15 teams planning to come to Australia between October and November as national travel is going to extremely difficult in the world we are living in,” Taylor said.

“14 days isolation before that makes it even harder. More than likely that event is not going ahead. So if the ICC decides to postpone the event that will open the door for the BCCI to have the IPL 2020 which actually puts the onus back on individuals then rather than nations.”