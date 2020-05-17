Here to stay

The government’s measures for the long haul are lacking

That Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the nation that the coronavirus is here for the long haul is not so much a clarion call as an acknowledgement of the truth of the World Health Organization’s prediction. However, the response of his government to the inception of the pandemic does not give much room for hope. The government’s casual attitude towards both the lockdown and its unholy eagerness to lift it show that it may not only be unwilling to take the steps needed to enforce social distancing, but may be unable to do so. The biggest problem seen in the easing of the lockdown has been the absence of any observance of the prescribed SOPs. No one seems ready to implement them. Shopkeepers have eyes like hawks when it comes to extracting payments, but apparently are unable to stop customers jostling each other in the shop.

The readiness of the government for easing the lockdown was also not so much absent as totally unheard. It was almost as if the government disagreed with the norms for reopening, and discounted the experience of many countries which waited until the number of deaths had declined, and then followed up by massive testing, contact tracing and quarantine of those found infected; a process repeated endlessly. With 14,000 tests conducted in one day, and with a population of 200 million, it does not seem that the country has sufficient testing capacity. Its contact tracing ability remains an unknown quantity.

The endless cycle of testing, tracing and quarantine is not just important for the present pandemic, but is essential if the country is to adjust to a world in which the coronavirus is an endemic disease. However, the government must also realize that the trade-off is not between maintaining the lockdown and maintaining the economy, but between easing the lockdown and keeping people alive. The recommencement of commercial flights is as discouraging as the easing of the markets’ lockdown, with the promised SOPs blatantly ignored. The government seems committed to a strategy of leaving the people to themselves. Though explicitly denied, it seems to favour the strategy of developing herd immunity, which means that those who can catch the disease should, if they die as a result, too bad.