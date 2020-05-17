Fighting against Polio

Pakistan is one of the three remaining countries in the world where polio is still categorized as an endemic viral infection . In fact Pakistan’s authorities have failed to eradicate polio virus , however last year , Pakistan saw a resurgence of polio cases .As of 17 May there have been 47 documented cases in Pakistan in 2020 . with Pakistan remains under a polio – linked travel restrictions imposed by the World Health Organization since 2014. In Pakistan , Afghanistan and every country with an active polio programme, the government took the lead . UNICEF role is to technically support for the vaccine preparation . UNICEF has been supporting governments to increase the number of fully immunized children, especially the most marginalized . And still more , our main focus in the region is on ending the poliovirus transmission in Pakistan . Regardless , poliovirus is worsening the current health crisis as the government bus finding it very difficult to deal with a sudden spike in the number of cases . Coronavirus may live for periods ,on the other hand the children under five years are becoming infected by polio . Although the children in South Asia are at greater risk since the number of children are dying before their fifth birthdays is going to increase for the first times in decades. The health services in most South Asian countries is already in doldrums abd may take a further hit due to the disruptions in medical supply chains and straining financal and human resources. Therefore the lessons and infrastructure of the polio programme should be maintained even after polio has been eradicated.

