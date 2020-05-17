Sir, in this grim issue of corona virus, government must give a hand to each sector. All and sundry are facing it hard to walk through this menace. Public and private schools are closed since the heard of corona in the country. Financial conditions of the private schools’ employees in the country are in the way to gloom and doom. Government has declared and permitted the private schools to collect 80% of the fees. And ordered to provide salaries to employees. Nonetheless, the schools are yet, not out of the turmoil. No doubt, parents are unable to pay fees owing to their financial conditions came up due to corona. Consequently, without the fees Schools are unable to pay salaries to employees. Having a glance to the ongoing circumstances it will be a far better option for government to help the private schools and let the people have somewhat a sigh of relief. It is an urge to the government to pay heed to this hurdle and take a win-win way out of the issue.

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat