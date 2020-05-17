Ehssas program 

I want to take your attention to the most important issue which nowadays poor people are facing. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, People gets imprisoned in their homes and in this situation, govt starts Ehsaas program. Through this platform a lot of poor gets ration or money. But still the help doesn’t reach to every poor in our country.Govt should take this program on union council level and hand it over to every village elders because in every village, their own people better knows that who is the most deserving and by doing this we can achieve what we want and help the poor in a real manner. Because due to this lockdown every business has shut down or in loss.So poor who work there are jobless and they are waiting for someone to feed them and help them. Government of pakistan and all relevant authorities must do something for this. Because every poor has right to get basic needs and feed their children. Please consider this important issue of those people who are unable to amplify their voices to higher and relevant authorities. I am hereby on behalf of them requesting you to amplify their voice. Because every life matters. It doesn’t matter its rich one or poor.

Hamza Siddiqui

Islamabad