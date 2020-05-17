CTD kills four alleged terrorists in Bahawalpur

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have killed four suspected terrorists in an operation in Bahawalpur.

The operation was conducted after the security forces received intelligence reports, the security force stated. Three accomplices of the alleged terrorists were reported to have escaped.

As per the CTD, the suspects allegedly belonged to the banned Islamic State (IS) militant group. They were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

The militants were allegedly planning to target a worship place of a minority community, said the security officials.

The CTD allegedly recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and other weapons from their possession.

The officials stated that raids were being carried out for the arrests of the three who escaped, and further investigations were underway, said CTD.

In early April, Pakistan formally asked Afghanistan to hand Aslam Farooqi, leader of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the IS.

On April 4, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, announced that they had arrested Farooqi, whose real name is Abdullah Orakzai, in Kandahar province.