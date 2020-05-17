CTD kills 4 alleged terrorists in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Sunday killed four alleged terrorists while three managed to escape during a security operation carried out near Azam Chowk in Bhawalpur.

According to a CTD official, an exchange of fire took place between the CTD personnel and the alleged militants in which four terrorists were killed. Three, however, managed to escape.

The dead were later identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

The spokesperson added that the militants were allegedly affiliated with ISIS and that officials had recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and advanced weapons from them.

He confirmed that the militants planned to carry out an attack at a place of worship of a minority community.