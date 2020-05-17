Balochistan govt warns of complete lockdown if SOPs not followed

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday warned that the provincial government can “convert smart lockdown into strict lockdown” if standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not followed.

Addressing the media in Quetta, Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that traders and people have until May 19th to ensure that they follow SOPs otherwise the government will tighten the lockdown. “Easing of the lockdown depends on the people’s level of responsibility.”

Shahwani added that so far 528 people had been stopped by police in Quetta for violating SOPs and 16 shops had been sealed.

He expressed disappointment over residents’ failure to take precautionary measures, saying that if the public continued to violate standard operating procedures, the number of cases in the province will increase.

“We are reminding traders of their responsibilities, we said wear masks, not helmets,” he said.

“I ask those who live in colder areas, during winters, in Quetta for example, they wear three mufflers, the most you get from cold is a flu. We do so much to protect ourselves from the cold, why can’t we wear a small mask. This means we do not have a sense of responsibility,” he lamented.