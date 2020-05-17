AJK president warns of Indian attack

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday that an Indian attack on Azad Kashmir cannot be ruled out in the light of the threatening claims made by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers.

“We are prepared and the armed forces of Pakistan are prepared, the nation of Pakistan and people in Azad Kashmir are prepared to frustrate any evil designs of India,” he said.

In an interview with the Anadolu news agency of Turkey, the AJK president said side by side with the threats of the Indian rulers to attack the liberated territory, we see that 900,000 Indian troops are busy in massacring the Kashmiri youth in the held territory.

He said the occupation the army has stepped up violations of the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control, and now a campaign based on false allegations has been launched to create an environment of war against Pakistan.

“There are some rumblings that India is planning something. It has been killing Kashmiris since January this year. But after COVID-19 it accelerated the pace of killings of young men. They have accelerated the ceasefire violations, and they have started crafting lies.”

The AJK president rejected Indian allegations against Pakistan about the launching of any militant outfit to fight the Indian Army in occupied Kashmir,” he said and spurned the Indian allegations about sending 350 militants in addition to 250 those already present in occupied Kashmir.

President Khan said a few days ago the heads of the Indian Army and its intelligence agency met the Indian National Security Adviser to hatch a conspiracy against Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Khan described as the worst madness and ridiculous the Indian allegation that Pakistan is intruding Covid-19 patients into occupied Kashmir. “This insane Indian allegation is laughable.”

The AJK president said the Indian rulers very stubbornly blame the Muslims for the spread of coronavirus in India, therefore, the people should stay away from them,” he pointed out, and added that the Indian rulers are habitual of telling lies to hoodwink the international community.