World AIDS Vaccine Day is also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day (HVAD). It is an annual event observed on 18 May to spread awareness about the continued need for a vaccine to prevent HIV infection and AIDS.

AIDS is Aquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome. This condition is acquired that is a person becomes infected with virus.

In 1981, AIDS was first reported in the United States and since then becomes a world wide epidemic. We can say that AIDS is the most advanced stage of infection caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Both the names HIV and AIDS may confuse you as both the terms describe same disease. But it is not necessary that a person who is HIV positive should have AIDS.

You can only get HIV by coming into direct contact with certain body fluids from a person with HIV who has a detectable viral load.

