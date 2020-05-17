Over 43,900 stranded people repatriated via 177 flights: PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have repatriated 43,900 people thus far through 117 special flights, said the spokesperson of national flag carrier on Sunday.

PIA brought back more than 11,000 stranded Pakistanis through 69 special flights between April 1 to May 12, while 32,600 passengers were repatriated through 108 outbound flights.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the nationals returned home through PIA special flights operated in Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, Japan, Australia, United States, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

The national flag carrier is still continuing special flight operations to bring back more Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries following the suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan had informed the National Assembly (NA) that 7,000 stranded Pakistanis would be brought back home before Eidul Fitr from various parts of the world on special flights.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he had said, “From May 14 to May 22, the government is bringing back about 7,000 stranded Pakistanis from across the world to enable them to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.”

He had said that around 250 students from Wuhan and China would be repatriated through special flight on Monday.

He had further said that due to coronavirus pandemic, PIA was suffering a loss of Rs5 billion per month.