10-year-old strangulated to death in Lahore

LAHORE: A ten-year-old has been strangulated to death in Lahore while the police have expressed suspicion that the child was also raped.

According to police, the incident took place in Nawab Town area in Lahore wherein the deceased Mustafa left with his cousin Abu Bakar carrying Rs10 to buy something. While Abu Bakar returned home as shops were closed, Mustafa went to some other shop to try his luck.

When Mustafa didn’t return to his house for about three hours, his family began searching for him and found his dead body from an under construction plaza situated at the backside of his house.

The police have transported the dead body to the morgue.

As per the police, the deceased child was a resident of Samsani village of Jauhat Town. He was the only brother of two sisters and his father is ill.

Further investigation is underway.