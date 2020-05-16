Work-from-home Israeli platoon occupies Palestinian secondary school Zoom class

A platoon of social distancing Isreali Defence Forces (IDF) platoon occupied a Zoom class of Palestinian middle-school students.

“It was a swift operation,” said Captain Roni Numa, of the IDF’s Givati Brigade, stationed inside the Gaza Strip. “We moved in, quickly secured the perimeter and evicted the squatters outside of the math class.”

“It took no more than several minutes of our hackers to zero in on the Zoom servers in India and completely evict the squatters,” he said.

“We will be quickly moving in Israeli settlers into this Zoom class and even if the children don’t need this Zoom class, we will make them retake this class in order to hold this territory,” he said.

After their eviction, the Palestinian children formed a make-shift classroom under a streetlight sitting in the spatially distanced chalk circles that their teacher Abeeha El Masry had drawn out for them, so she could teach.

“Where were we? Yes, logarithms,” she said.