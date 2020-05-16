Torkham border reopened for pedestrian travel

PESHAWAR: The government on Saturday opened the Torkham border crossing for pedestrian traffic two months after the point was closed in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As per details, Khyber Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir informed that the border has been reopened in the light of the directives of the federal government, the border will be open for transit five days a week and one day for travel on foot.

Wazir added that with the reopening of the border, Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan will be able to return home, while the border has also been opened for the citizens going to Afghanistan from Pakistan.