Students and board examination

In this ongoing situation, the students are in big confusion due to exama and admissions. The Education Minister of Education has made a clear statement that all the matric and intermediate exam have been cancelled. Many students are concerned that if no exam Will take place then what strategies will be used to determine the eligibility of students to move to the next grade. Similarly, students have many more questions like this which they need clarity such as, policy for supply and improvement. How they continue their studies in the time of pandemic and how they got preparation material for MDCAT, ECAT and NTS when all educational institute and academies Have been closed.

Students are in worrisome condition that how they cope up with this difficult situation.

In this pandemic situation, I simply suggest student to never let any one create hurdles in the way of your dreams and goals and keep their spirit high. I suggest students to remained determined and never lose hope and interest in studies because all their queries will be resolved soon. And promotion policy will be announced soon as the final decision is under process.

Zill-e-Huma

Rawalpindi