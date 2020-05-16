Shehbaz’s absence from parliament sessions shows his elite mindset: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Saturday criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party chief and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif for skipping its recent sessions on Covid-19.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Faraz said: “His absence shows his elite mindset. He did not show up because he thinks it is only his health and life that matters.”

The minister claimed that other PML-N MPs came to attend the session despite being sick.

Faraz also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan considered himself the “premier of the entire country” and treated everyone equally.

Responding to allegations that Prime Minister Imran is “incompetent” and the government has no strategy to tackle the crisis, Faraz questioned whether “feeding the hungry” is considered incompetence.

“[The opposition] said we are incompetent. Are we incompetent because we want to feed the hungry? Are we incompetent because we want to end their corruption?” he questioned.

He added that the country could “only win the war against coronavirus with unity”.

