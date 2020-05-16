SC constitutes new bench to hear Covid-19 suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has formed a new five-member judge bench under Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to hear the suo motu of the federal government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The hearing will start on May 18.

The apex court has issued notices to all stakeholders including Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, provincial advocate generals, health secretaries and chief secretaries.

The new bench was formed due to the non-availability of Justice Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood have now become part of the reformed bench.

On April 10, Justice Ahmed took his first suo motu notice since assuming the charge as the country’s top judge on the situation arising out of the health crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb its spread.

The development came after Justice Ahmed expressed displeasure over the federal government’s measures to curb the coronavirus spread

“The government is just calling in meetings whereas no work is being done on the ground,” he had remarked while hearing a petition filed against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict in regard to releasing under trial prisoners (UTPs) in view of Covid-19 fears.

He had also slammed the government’s decision to shut down health facilities for people suffering from ailments other than the global pandemic by closing out-patient departments (OPDs) in all hospitals across the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.