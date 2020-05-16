PTI and taxation

What’s the ‘vision’?

Economic Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, while chairing a formal meeting on budget exercise for the upcoming fiscal year, addressing a team from the FBR, stated that the proposals of the tax authority are not in line with the PTI government’s “vision of simplification of tax and tariff regime”. What that vision is exactly, no one really knows. Pre-elections, the policy revolved around making traders and other small businesses pay their fair share through fear of punishment and fines. To that end, sales tax registration was made mandatory and strict monitoring of large cash transactions was to be done by making it compulsory for buyers over Rs 50,000 to present a CNIC. A two-day strike by those who would be affected by the changes forced the government to roll over. To begin with, setting of the tax target itself was never in the PTI government’s hands, as the IMF’s primary condition for approving a $6 billion EFF was a Rs 5.23 trillion annual target. The IMF reluctantly revised this unachievable target down to Rs 4.8 trillion on the insistence of the government. Owing to Covid-19, a further reduction to Rs 3.9 trillion has been made but given the circumstances it is unlikely to be met.

Apart from policy, the absence of stable leadership at the FBR is a perennial issue for this government as well. At first, a bureaucrat, Dr Jahanzeb Khan, was appointed as chairman and in less than a year he was replaced by Shabbar Zaidi from the private sector who would serve on a pro-bono basis. Unable to take the pressure and owing to health issues he too was removed within a year, replaced by a placeholder, Nosheen Javed, again from the bureaucracy. It is ironic that Dr Sheikh is attempting to define PTI’s vision, him being a technocrat without any skin in the game minus a constituency to worry about, not to mention that he was the PPP’s Finance Minister previously. Simplifying taxation for individuals and businesses is only one aspect of reforms; a culture of taxation has to be built from the ground up before the tax net can be expanded. If parliamentarians don’t pay their fair share, why would those who voted for them feel obliged to do so? A vision, by definition, requires sticking to a long-term strategy and its success has to be gauged periodically by assessing whether or not defined milestones have been achieved or not. In the current government’s case, the tax policy has been very fluid and ad hoc at best while a revolving door at the FBR has created a significant leadership vacuum that is unlikely to be filled soon.