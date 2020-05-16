PPP will defend 18th Amendment at all costs, says Sindh minister

–Nasir Shah says will take to streets and move courts if attempts are made to roll back amendment

ISLAMABAD: Amid a controversy concerning the 18th Amendment, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday said it would use all options, including courts and street protests, to defend the amendment that gives greater autonomy to federating units.

In a press conference here, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to hide its failures so it was distracting the people by making the National Finance Commission (NFC) and 18th Amendment controversial.

“We have to fully implement NFC and 18th Amendment first before we talk about them,” he added.

He accused the federal government of spreading confusion about the lockdown to contain the virus. He said that when the government witnessed that the entire world and media was appreciating the measures by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, it started criticising the Sindh government and PPP.

“The only crime of the Sindh government was that it took appropriate measures to contain Covid-19 in time,” Shah said.

After Sindh, every other province and federation imposed lockdown within days but the PTI criticised only Sindh for lockdown. Similarly different areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Punjab were sealed but only Sindh was criticised for sealing a few UCs in Karachi.

He said if Pakistan had imposed a very strict lockdown for about two weeks as Sindh had suggested instead of sending mixed signals to the people, then the situation in the country would have been much better.

Regarding allowing the so-called tiger force to function in Sindh, Shah said that Sindh will facilitate the tiger force despite objection on the name. He said that if Imran Khan decides to open transport then he should come out and say so but he does not want to take responsibility.

Similar was the case of opening businesses and shops but Imran Khan is continuously shying away from leading the country. He said that Sindh and Balochistan both had reservations about allowing transport to start.

Speaking about medical facilities, he said Sindh has 12,000 beds and the capacity will soon be increased to 20,000 beds. Sindh has 280 ventilators and 200 more are on the way. He also said that not a single ventilator has been provided by the federal government yet.