PML-N accuses PM of running smear campaign against Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of initiating a smear campaign against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif through a new reference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prepared against him.

“PM Imran Khan backs each case and reference of NAB against the opposition, especially PML-N leaders,” said Aurangzeb responding to the news of a reference against the Sharif family.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar claimed to have unearthed 10 front companies of the PML-N president and his sons from where over Rs17 billion had been transferred to their bank accounts.

In response, the PML-N Information secretary rubbished the claims of corruption on the party by the government and termed them a diversion to veil the ruling party’s corruption.

“NAB-Niazi alliance has failed to build narrative of corruption against PML-N through fabricated references against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and their family members in its attempt to divert attention from the incompetency and corruption of the government. So far, the government has not proved a single dime of corruption against them,” said Marriyum.

She accused the prime minister and NAB of dragging 90-year-old mother of Sharif brothers into political victimisation. “The fiasco was initiated from Panama which led to fabricated case of personal property. And now the family is being targeted for ancestral property,” noted the PML-N leader.

She further said the NAB was silent on the Supreme Court’s verdict on Bani Gala, a house owned by prime minister in Zaman Park House, a flat in Grand Hyatt worth millions, 23 illegal secret accounts and the funding of billions from people whose credibility was in question