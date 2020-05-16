Pakistan rejects Indian accusation of supporting terror outfits

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken a strong exception to the recent allegations made by Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, accusing the country of organising and supporting a new “terror group” in Indian Occupied Kashmir, knows as ‘The Resistance Front’.

“I would rather call it Terror Revival Front. It is another terrorist organisation by another name. This is a terrorist organisation supported by its proxies across the border. They’ will be dealt with appropriately,” he said in an interview with ANI.

“We reject Indian army chief’s recent comments leveling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats,” Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in response to the statement on Saturday.

She said such allegations are part of India’s “desperate” attempts to divert the world’s attention from its “state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights” in Kashmir.

“The indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India is the direct consequence of India’s unabated oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris. India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as ‘terrorism’ would not succeed,” the spokesperson said.

India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia, she added.

Farooqui called upon the world community to take cognisance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.

Pakistan has several times warned the international community that Modi-led government could stage a false flag operation in IOJ&K and demanded the UN to hold an inquiry into the Indian allegations of targeting “launching pads” and “infiltration attempts”.