Pakistan conducts 14,878 tests in 24 hours

–NCOC meeting says govt will shut down entire market in case of non-compliance of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted over 14,878 in the past 24 hours which is the highest number of tests made to diagnose COVID-19 patients since the first corona case was reported in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting headed by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday expressed its satisfaction over the building testing capacity of the country that has witnessed 30 times increase with a rise from 2 labs in mid-March to 70 labs till date.

The provincial chief secretaries, including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, gave input on the implementation of health protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) post 9 May decisions, Eid prayer congregation along with the implementation of SOPs devised for industries and markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar said the implementation of SOPs and social distancing was only possible through public education and awareness. The forum was of the view that markets associations/traders organizations must ensure compliance of SOPs issued by the health ministry. In case of non-compliance, the particular market as a whole will be closed for failing to ensure collective responsibility.

Umar said: “The testing capacity of the country has favourably increased and over 14,000 tests have been carried in the country which is encouraging and should be increased further.” He noted that Pakistan has been quick in enhancing its capacity & capability.

“We will take all steps necessary for public safety and well being of people,” he said, adding that there was no shortage of equipment in the country, rather it was necessary to focus on managing trained human resources for handling the pandemic.

The epidemiologist and other health experts briefed the forum on future virus behaviour for May-June and risk and crisis management plans and matching response of healthcare system’s capacity number of ICU beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal informed that around 336 warning notices were issued to different markets and industries on the violation of SOPs, whereas on repeated violation it would be sealed as per the decided mechanism.

Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ejaz Ahmed Shah suggested that the district administration should engage with the trader associations and local stakeholders for the implementation of SOPs.

The forum mentioned that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash relief was going to recommence on Monday where the SOPs devised for public safety should be ensured to contain the pandemic.