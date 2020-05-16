NAB unfazed by pressure tactics, says chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Saturday said that he was unfazed by the pressure tactics and threats being faced by NAB in its aim to recover money looted by the corrupt elite.

In a statement, the NAB chief said that Pakistan has to be made corruption-free for which it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. He said that NAB officials consider eradication of corruption from the country a national service.

He further said that he is not worried about the intimidation and pressure tactics that corrupt elements employ and the investigations against money launderers will be carried out to their logical conclusion. The chairman said that the looted money of the country will be recovered and given back to the country.