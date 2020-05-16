Minister cries out inadequate support from NDMA

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that the province has “not received much support” from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) which is spearheading the relief efforts across the country.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Shah acknowledged that the authority has provided masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the province but claimed that “no laboratory has been set up nor a single ventilator received”.

He added that the provincial government would follow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decisions but added that “confusion was being created”.

The provincial and federal governments have been at loggerheads with each other on the handling of the pandemic which has so far affected 38,727 people in the country, leaving some 834 dead. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today confirmed 674 new coronavirus cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 15,590.

He said that 13 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 268. Shah added that 119 patients were in critical condition while 32 have been put on ventilators.

According to the chief minister said that 198 more people have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries in the province has reached 3,804.