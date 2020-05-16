ISPR releases documentary on use of PPE

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special documentary for awareness of doctors, nurses, paramedics and supporting staff on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits at hospitals during Covid-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza launched the documentary in Islamabad.

According to Radio Pakistan, the documentary was prepared in 96 hours by the military’s media wing for the health sector staff as per the guidelines of the Ministry of National Health Services.

As per the publication, the documentary also discourages unnecessary use of PPE kits at hospitals, besides protecting the health workers.